Strong Overnight Storms Across Texoma Tonight

Strong Winds and Heavy Rain are the Main Threats
Strong winds along with heavy rain is the main threat. Some isolated hail could mix in as well.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are much warmer today than they were yesterday when we had Fall-like weather. Real feels temperatures across Texoma were a few degrees above 100 degree thanks to the high humidity. These hot temperatures are back and they’ll be sticking around for the forseeable future. However, strong storms are once again expected tonight. Much like we have seen the past few nights, a cluster of storms will be moving across Texoma and bringing high winds in excess of 60 MPH. Those storms will sweep across Texoma overnight tonight and leave behind some lingering, isolated rain chances tomorrow. After we get through these storms, high pressure will build over Texoma and usher in triple digit temperatures for the rest of the week.

