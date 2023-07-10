The Texas County Agricultural Agents Convention is in full swing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas County Agricultural Agents Convention (TCAAA) kicked off early Monday morning at 8:45 AM and will continue until Wednesday, July 11.

According to the AgriLife Extension Service, the convention is being held at Midwestern State University in the Dillard Building and in the Bridwell Auditorium on the west end of the building. There are to be comments given by County Judge Jim Johnson and the TCAA President. There may also be key AgriLife Extension Administrators available for comment.

For more information, visit https://wichita.agrilife.org/.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.