Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

The Texas County Agricultural Agents Convention is in full swing

The Texas County Agricultural Agents Convention is in full swing
The Texas County Agricultural Agents Convention is in full swing(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas County Agricultural Agents Convention (TCAAA) kicked off early Monday morning at 8:45 AM and will continue until Wednesday, July 11.

According to the AgriLife Extension Service, the convention is being held at Midwestern State University in the Dillard Building and in the Bridwell Auditorium on the west end of the building. There are to be comments given by County Judge Jim Johnson and the TCAA President. There may also be key AgriLife Extension Administrators available for comment.

For more information, visit https://wichita.agrilife.org/.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Summer camp season continues at River Bend Nature Center.
Summer camp season continues at River Bend Nature Center
Frank & Joe’s Coffee House turns 7
Frank & Joe’s Coffee House turns 7
The Farmers Market Association is hosting its annual Peach Day
Texoma Gives
Texoma Gives signup period ends July 31