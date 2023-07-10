Wichita Falls possibly rezoning section of land on Missile road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A rezoning ordinance in an upcoming Wichita Falls city council meeting is causing concern for citizens in that area.

A group of home owners received mail from the city about a proposal to rezone some land.

Debra Reed, one of the local homeowners, brought up several reasons she’s skeptical of turning the area from limited commercial to planned unit development and residential use.

Those reasons include increasing the already heavy traffic, as well as the area being within Burkburnett ISD’s district.

“I don’t know what that will do to the number of students that are already enrolled at Tower elementary. And I know if there were a number of students that would go to the middle school and high school it would require additional buses,” Reed said.

If the rezone is approved by the city, the land owner plans to build a 48 unit, multi-family complex with 12 quadruplexes and 96 parking spaces.

“The position is actually presented to the planning and zoning commission and they make a recommendation. And that’s followed by a presentation to city council where staff’s recommendation and the planning and zoning commission’s Recommendation is presented, and ultimately the city council will make a decision whether or not to amend the ordinance,” Wichita Falls planning manager Fabian Medellin said.

According to Medellin, when taking rezoning into consideration the city looks at long term and short term affects, and adding units like this has them concerned with noise, traffic and visibility.

“In this case, since we’re talking about multi family use, even though it’s residential in nature, we’re essentially just talking about a property with multiple dwelling units on it. So the impact is all similar to a single family residence. So we’re talking about things like noise,” Medellin said.

Reed’s concerns revolve around the kids from the nearby John G. Tower elementary school.

She said she sees plenty of drivers in the area already going too fast and being reckless, so adding a large number of vehicles to the area increases risks to kids.

“If you put 48 housing units over there, and you have upward of 100 more vehicles feeding off onto these side streets, that is going to increase the possibility of a child possibly getting hurt,” Reed said.

