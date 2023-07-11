Email City Guide
AT&T fiber cut will affect Clay County phone lines

.
.(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - According to a Facebook post from Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, AT&T is experiencing a fiber cut in Graham that will take seven to eight hours to repair.

The following phone systems will be affected: the Sheriff’s Office, 911, Clay County Memorial Hospital, and Tax Assessor Collector’s Computer System. The 911 line will be rerouted.

Phone lines to the Clay County Courthouse and Annex office are currently still functional.

