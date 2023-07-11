AT&T fiber cut will affect Clay County phone lines

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - According to a Facebook post from Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, AT&T is experiencing a fiber cut in Graham that will take seven to eight hours to repair.

The following phone systems will be affected: the Sheriff’s Office, 911, Clay County Memorial Hospital, and Tax Assessor Collector’s Computer System. The 911 line will be rerouted.

Phone lines to the Clay County Courthouse and Annex office are currently still functional.

