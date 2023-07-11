Controlled burns help prevent grassfires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the summer months, a big concern for fire fighters is grassfires, and one way to prevent them is do controlled burns.

Not only do controlled burns prevent grassfires, it can be used to fight active fires as well.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department, with the help of the Texas A&M Forest Service and Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department, used a controlled burn method to fight a grassfire on Monday, July 11.

“Back burns are used whenever the weather conditions allow it to be used, and the guys on scene are comfortable doing it and know the proper techniques,” said Wichita Falls Fire Marshal Craig Berend. “Depending on the weather conditions, back burns can be beneficial, if the winds are high and you have a strong starting point in order to do a back burn it can save many man power hours.”

By burning away the dead under brush everything left behind promotes the growth of fresh, healthy grass that’s hard to ignite.

“It’s to mitigate some land, either to oppose a hazard to a community to where its overgrowth. There’s times it could be used for agriculture purposes to revive that land and to refreshen on it,” Texas A&M Forest Service fire coordinator Angel Portillo said.

There are several safety measures that go into starting a controlled burn, and the biggest factor for deciding whether it’s a viable option or not is weather conditions.

It can’t be too dry or windy because it could cause the fire to get out of control.

“If that day does not meet the prescription, ie. the humidity is too low, or the winds are picked up higher than expected, and it looks like it’s going to put a fire out of the side, the whole prescribe burn gets cancelled,” Portillo said.

Marshal Berend wants to stress that you should always contact city officials when you want to do a controlled burn without the proper guidance from experienced professionals as flames can get out of hand fast and spread quickly.

