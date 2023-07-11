Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Controlled burns help prevent grassfires

“It’s to mitigate some land, either to oppose a hazard to a community."
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the summer months, a big concern for fire fighters is grassfires, and one way to prevent them is do controlled burns.

Not only do controlled burns prevent grassfires, it can be used to fight active fires as well.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department, with the help of the Texas A&M Forest Service and Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department, used a controlled burn method to fight a grassfire on Monday, July 11.

“Back burns are used whenever the weather conditions allow it to be used, and the guys on scene are comfortable doing it and know the proper techniques,” said Wichita Falls Fire Marshal Craig Berend. “Depending on the weather conditions, back burns can be beneficial, if the winds are high and you have a strong starting point in order to do a back burn it can save many man power hours.”

By burning away the dead under brush everything left behind promotes the growth of fresh, healthy grass that’s hard to ignite.

“It’s to mitigate some land, either to oppose a hazard to a community to where its overgrowth. There’s times it could be used for agriculture purposes to revive that land and to refreshen on it,” Texas A&M Forest Service fire coordinator Angel Portillo said.

“It’s to mitigate some land, either to oppose a hazard to a community."

There are several safety measures that go into starting a controlled burn, and the biggest factor for deciding whether it’s a viable option or not is weather conditions.

It can’t be too dry or windy because it could cause the fire to get out of control.

“If that day does not meet the prescription, ie. the humidity is too low, or the winds are picked up higher than expected, and it looks like it’s going to put a fire out of the side, the whole prescribe burn gets cancelled,” Portillo said.

Marshal Berend wants to stress that you should always contact city officials when you want to do a controlled burn without the proper guidance from experienced professionals as flames can get out of hand fast and spread quickly.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita County
Wichita Falls-Wichita County published new mosquito spray map
MSU Texas appoints its newest President
MSU Texas appoints its newest President
New interactive mosquito spray map
New interactive mosquito spray map
.
AT&T fiber cut will affect Clay County phone lines