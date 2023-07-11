Finding community helped one guy transform his body and life

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fit Body Boot Camp started a 28-day slim-down challenge on July, 10 that helps members achieve the body they always wanted.

People who signed up will embark on this journey where they work out at least three times a week.

The main goal is to get people healthy this summer.

Jordan Ramirez has been a Fit Body Boot Camp member since August of 2022 and has lost more than half the weight he had when he entered through the doors.

“He has been here working hard from day one” Fit Body Boot Camp, Head Instructor Bubba McDaniel said.

“Jordan has been here less than a year and I’ve had him instruct for me at times. This man has lost over 200 pounds in this past year” McDaniel said.

Ramirez started going to Fit Body Boot Camp after trying every method possible to lose weight.

“I’ve seen my body change a lot since I first started,” Jordan Ramirez said.

“When I first started I could barely even walk off this mat without running out of breath. I couldn’t even stand for 10 minutes now I go to the gym every day. Honestly, I didn’t know if I would stick with it, but the community here has kept me going” Ramirez said.

