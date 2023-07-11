Grassfire breaks out near exit on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department were sent to a grassfire on the Dewey exit of Central Freeway around 3:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

WFFD contained the fire, that was surrounding homes in the area.

According to a representative with WFFD, the fire began as a grassfire that was inaccessible due to a heavily forested area.

Crews began a controlled fire in an area they could reach, to stop the uncontrolled grassfire.

The representative with the WFFD said the controlled burn will help prevent future grassfires in the future for that area.

The exit ramp on Central Freeway was closed while firefighters were on the scene.

