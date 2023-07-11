Email City Guide
Grassfire breaks out near exit on Central Freeway

Grassfire breaks out near exit on Central Freeway(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department were sent to a grassfire on the Dewey exit of Central Freeway around 3:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

WFFD contained the fire, that was surrounding homes in the area.

According to a representative with WFFD, the fire began as a grassfire that was inaccessible due to a heavily forested area.

Crews began a controlled fire in an area they could reach, to stop the uncontrolled grassfire.

The representative with the WFFD said the controlled burn will help prevent future grassfires in the future for that area.

The exit ramp on Central Freeway was closed while firefighters were on the scene.

Lake levels in Wichita Falls drop below watch line