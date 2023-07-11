Hot Days Ahead for Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The dog days of Summer have finally arrived in Texoma. Hot and dry conditions will be dominating our forecast for the forseeable future. Today kicked off our hot stretch with air temperatures in the mid-90s. However, due to humidity hanging around, real feel temperatures were 10+ degrees above the actual air temperature, bringing much of Texoma a few degrees above 100 degrees. The same can be expected tomorrow and through the upcoming days. Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the of the week with a forecasted high nearing 110 degrees. As we move throughout the upcoming week, temperatures will remain above 100 degrees. We will also remain dry throughout the next few days as high pressure dominates. The only time we see a hiccup in the forecast is Sunday when the high pressure backs off and can allow for a front to drop into Texoma.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.