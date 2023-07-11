Isolated showers early on before clearing out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today we will see highs in the triple digits. We will see a high of 103 degrees with partly cloudy skies. We can expect to see some isolated showers throughout the early parts of the day before clearing out. We will have partly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the south south west at 15 to 20 mph. Heading into tomorrow, we will see the triple digits once again. Highs will be near 105 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gust once again blowing from the south at 15 to 20 mph.

Have a Terrific Tuesday!

