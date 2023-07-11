Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Isolated showers early on before clearing out

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today we will see highs in the triple digits. We will see a high of 103 degrees with partly cloudy skies. We can expect to see some isolated showers throughout the early parts of the day before clearing out. We will have partly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the south south west at 15 to 20 mph. Heading into tomorrow, we will see the triple digits once again. Highs will be near 105 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gust once again blowing from the south at 15 to 20 mph.

Have a Terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Strong Overnight Storms Across Texoma Tonight
Strong Overnight Storms Across Texoma Tonight
weather
Early storms before clearing out for your afternoon
weather
Comfortable temperatures today with another chance for overnight storms