Montague County wreck leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nocona, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a two-vehicle wreck in Montague County injured three people and left one woman dead on Friday, July 7.

According to the crash report, the 23-year-old passenger Journie Fletcher of Nocona was killed.

The driver of the vehicle Fletcher was in attempted to pass several other vehicles in a no-passing zone on State Highway 59 and collided with an oncoming vehicle. He is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle was treated and released. The accompanying passenger has been treated for injuries and is in stable condition.

