MSU Texas appoints its newest President(MSU)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stacia “Stacy” Hayne, an alma mater of Midwestern State University, has been named its newest President.

According to Julie Gaynor, Director of Marketing and Public Information at MSU, Haynie was appointed July 11 by Tedd L., Mitchell, M.D., the chancellor of the Texas Tech University (TTU) System.

Following a 33-year tenure at Louisiana State University, Haynie was unanimously selected as the sole finalist for the position in June by the TTU System Board of Regents. She will take office on August 1, just in time to welcome MSU’s newest class of Mustangs.

Originally from Henrietta, Texas, Haynie graduated summa cum laude from MSU Texas with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in theater and political science respectively, and received her doctorate in political science from the University of North Texas. She has numerous honors from MSU, including the titles of Outstanding Education Student and Distinguished Alumna of multiple departments at MSU. She also has an extensive background in leadership service at LSU, having recently served in positions such as vice president, provost, chief academic officer, and many more distinguished titles.

Haynie stated that it was a great honor to be named president of her alma mater, and expressed appreciation for the academic foundation that MSU provides. She is looking forward to being able to provide the same exceptional education to the students of MSU.

