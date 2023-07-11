Wichita Falls-Wichita County published new mosquito spray map

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents can now head to a website to see if their neighborhood has been sprayed for mosquitoes by the Wichita Falls Health Department. After receiving tons of calls about mosquitos, the health department decided to create a map to have a better line of communication with residents.

“We are out there spraying when it’s possible to spray,” said Samantha Blair, Environmental Health Administrator, Wichita Falls Health District. “If we’re all of a sudden getting complaints from an area then we can set some traps and start seeing what kind of mosquitoes we’re seeing there and based on what kind of mosquitoes we’re finding in traps then we can look and look for specific breading habits to treat those mosquitoes.”

Andrew Skinner, sanitarian worker for the health department said they have steps in place that are categorized.

“In areas where we don’t have a lot of mosquitoes or we don’t have a lot of complaints there simply just not highlighted. If we receive a whole bunch of complaints from citizens in a certain area then we’ll move that up to priority status,” said Skinner.

But spraying should be a last resort.

“We always try to go out and treat standing water first but when mosquitoes get to a excessive amount or if we have laboratory confirmed West Nile Virus in local mosquitoes then we pull out all the tolls including spraying,” said Skinner.

“Knowing what we’re basing our sprays on cause it’s got the information about excessive trap counts or a West Nile Virus positive trap and those things and factors come in play versus just citizens complaints and it’s kinds of a complex formula to figure out what area we’re going to spray next,” said Blair.

