3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and fourteen injured.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

Authorities confirmed three people on the bus were killed and 14 were seriously injured in crash, involving the Greyhound bus and multiple semi-trucks. They also stated that no one in the trucks were injured.

Four were transported on a helicopter and 10 more were rushed to the local hospitals by ambulance.

Greyhound bus officials released a statement saying, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Westbound traffic is still backed up for miles, and the highway is still closed.

