Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Atmos Energy warns of cyber scams

By Madison Haxton and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is warning the community about numerous phishing scams and fake phone calls pretending to be Atoms Energy employees.

“There have been people going to neighborhoods. and knocking on doors and asking for funds in person. Atmos Energy employees will never go to your door and tell you to need to pay your bill or they are going to disconnect your services,” Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy Pam Hughes Pak said.

Atmos Energy said they will never ask for payment using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. They will provide multiple notices and work to assist customers with payment plans before any service interruptions take place.

If you ever have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, simply hang up and call Atmos Energy customer service at (888) 286-6700.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls Independent School District is hoping it can beef up its protection with more...
WFISD making security measures for upcoming school year
WFISD making security measures for upcoming school year
WFISD making security measures for upcoming school year
Wichita Falls Independent School District is hoping it can beef up its protection with more...
WFISD looking to implement new security measures
WFISD discusses changes to transportation costs
WFISD discusses changes to transportation costs