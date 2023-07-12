Atmos Energy warns of cyber scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is warning the community about numerous phishing scams and fake phone calls pretending to be Atoms Energy employees.

“There have been people going to neighborhoods. and knocking on doors and asking for funds in person. Atmos Energy employees will never go to your door and tell you to need to pay your bill or they are going to disconnect your services,” Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy Pam Hughes Pak said.

Atmos Energy said they will never ask for payment using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. They will provide multiple notices and work to assist customers with payment plans before any service interruptions take place.

If you ever have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, simply hang up and call Atmos Energy customer service at (888) 286-6700.

