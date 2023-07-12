City of WF to begin issuing water violation citations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced the Stage 1 drought restrictions, beginning Monday, July 17, following combined lake levels dropping below 65%,

The WF Public Works Department will then begin issuing citations for residents and businesses, following any restriction violations.

The City of Wichita Falls has given residents and businesses two days each week to irrigate based on address number.

Even number addresses can only water on Monday and Thursday.

Odd number addresses can only water on Tuesday and Friday.

During this time, sprinklers, and automatic sprinkler systems are not allowed between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. for any address; Neither are allowed on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday.

More information on the Wichita Falls Stage 1 Drought Restrictions can be found here.

Below is a list of the fine amounts for violating the water restriction guidelines:

First offense: $25

Second offense: Up to $500

Third offense: Up to $2,000

Additional court fee with each fine: $76

