Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Denton Bomb Squad and WFFD hold joint training exercise

(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced that the Denton Bomb Squad and Wichita Falls Fire Department will be participating in a joint comprehensive training exercise at the WFFD Drill Field, located in the 1300 block of Harding Street in Wichita Falls.

The City stated that the training period will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 12-14. Those in the vicinity of the Drill Field may hear the sounds of explosions. These are controlled detonations within a training that is intended to enhance the skills and preparedness of local emergency response teams and are not harmful in any way.

Those with concerns can be assured that extensive precautions have been taken to mitigate any potential risks associated with the training exercise.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Atmos Energy warns of cyber scams
Atmos Energy warns of cyber scams
Wichita Falls Independent School District is hoping it can beef up its protection with more...
WFISD making security measures for upcoming school year
WFISD making security measures for upcoming school year
WFISD making security measures for upcoming school year
Wichita Falls Independent School District is hoping it can beef up its protection with more...
WFISD looking to implement new security measures