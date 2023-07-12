Denton Bomb Squad and WFFD hold joint training exercise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced that the Denton Bomb Squad and Wichita Falls Fire Department will be participating in a joint comprehensive training exercise at the WFFD Drill Field, located in the 1300 block of Harding Street in Wichita Falls.

The City stated that the training period will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 12-14. Those in the vicinity of the Drill Field may hear the sounds of explosions. These are controlled detonations within a training that is intended to enhance the skills and preparedness of local emergency response teams and are not harmful in any way.

Those with concerns can be assured that extensive precautions have been taken to mitigate any potential risks associated with the training exercise.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.