Extreme heat returns

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see highs in the upper triple digits today as we are expected to have an extremely hot day. Winds will be calm blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 80 degrees. Overall, today will be a great day! Heading into tomorrow, we will continue the trend in the triple digits with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little gusty blowing from the south at 15 to 20 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

