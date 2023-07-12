Email City Guide
Hot Temperatures and Isolated Rain Chances

Highs above 100 degrees along with some hit and miss thundershowers
Temperatures across Texoma will be well above 100 degrees. Along with the hot weather is the chance for some hit and miss thundershowers.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Triple digits are here in Texoma and they are here to stay. High temperatures across Texoma flirted with 110 degrees, but we were able to stay a few degrees below that mark. Those hot temperatures that are well above 100 degrees are not going anywhere for a few more days. However, on a good note, we’re now able to squeeze some rain chances into the forecast. Though it won’t be much rain, hit and miss storms are possible for the next couple of days. Tomorrow will be similar to today in terms of temperatures, but we do have the chance for some hit and miss storms, especially in the late evening hours. Friday looks to be a few degrees cooler with the chance for more hit and miss storms. The weekend does look to be cooler with highs only in the upper-90s. Saturday night could feature a cluster of storms across Texoma which will linger into Sunday morning. After the weekend, dry conditions set back in, along with more triple digit highs.

