Ribbon cutting held for 12-year-old business owner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, a ribbon cutting was held for the youngest member of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce in history.

Damian Reyes, the owner of Turtle D’s, has a passion for cooking with a specialty in desserts sauces, and pickling.

He started making puree foods for his mother when she was sick and could no longer eat solid food. As his mother’s health grew stronger, so did his love for cooking.

Reyes said the reinforcement he gets from his community only helps fuel his desire to continue.

