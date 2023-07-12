WFISD discusses changes to transportation costs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees discussed changes to transportation operations for upcoming school years.

The Wichita Falls Independent School District currently owns all of its buses and the sites where they are kept. However, the district outsources the hiring of drivers and GPS systems to the company, Durham.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said changing how the district outsources could save the district more.

“Where we outsource with Durham is their software. You know, point A to point B and also the drivers and so we are going to develop a plan possibly do some cost analysis, and see if will it save the district significant money,” Dr. Lee said.

This proposed plan is not set in stone yet, but the board will look more into it in future meetings.

If they do decide to move forward with this plan, it will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year. This would give the district time to take over logistics and hiring employees.

