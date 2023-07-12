Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD discusses changes to transportation costs

By Ernest Strawther III and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees discussed changes to transportation operations for upcoming school years.

The Wichita Falls Independent School District currently owns all of its buses and the sites where they are kept. However, the district outsources the hiring of drivers and GPS systems to the company, Durham.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said changing how the district outsources could save the district more.

“Where we outsource with Durham is their software. You know, point A to point B and also the drivers and so we are going to develop a plan possibly do some cost analysis, and see if will it save the district significant money,” Dr. Lee said.

This proposed plan is not set in stone yet, but the board will look more into it in future meetings.

If they do decide to move forward with this plan, it will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year. This would give the district time to take over logistics and hiring employees.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls Independent School District is hoping it can beef up its protection with more...
WFISD looking to implement new security measures
Wichita County
Wichita Falls-Wichita County published new mosquito spray map
“It’s to mitigate some land, either to oppose a hazard to a community."
Controlled burns help prevent grassfires
MSU Texas appoints its newest President
MSU Texas appoints its newest President