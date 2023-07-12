YMCA begins holding after-school programs at five WFISD schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beginning in the fall of 2023, the YMCA of Wichita Falls will begin hosting its after-school programs at five elementary schools within the district.

According to Tila Grant, Director of Communications at the Wichita Falls YMCA, the program, beginning August 14, will be hosted at Booker T. Washington, Cunningham, Fain, Franklin, and Jefferson elementary schools and will last for the entire 2023-2024 school year.

The program is designed to provide a safe and nurturing environment that features a variety of activities and support. Participating children will receive help with their homework, open centers, playground time, daily reading time, and an afternoon snack.

Parents and guardians will have the flexibility to pick up their child at the Elementary School’s designated area anytime between the end of school and 5:30 p.m. Furthermore, when school is not in session, children will be welcomed back to our esteemed Dillard Early Learning and Youth Academy.

“The YMCA of Wichita Falls is thrilled to partner with WFISD to provide this necessary out-of-school time learning benefit which helps meet a vital need in our community. We hope that this program on-site at the different elementary school communities will provide families that added benefit of safe and affordable childcare to allow the parents to continue to finish the work day,” said President and CEO, YMCA of Wichita Falls, AJ Hernandez. “We are committed to improving learning loss prevention thru quality homework help, STEAM enrichment activities, and our YMCA core values that will help children not only learn better in the classroom but have fun while doing it.”

The after school program will be open to students from kindergarten to 5th grade, and affordable weekly pricing options are available. For members , the cost will be $70 per week, while non-members can avail of the program at $95 per week. Operating from Monday to Friday, the program will begin at school dismissal and conclude at 5:30pm.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.