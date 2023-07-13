Email City Guide
City Hope Church plans 40 projects for National Serve Day

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - National Serve Day is a day when churches around the world give back to their communities to help make them better. For the past 4 years, City Hope Church has participated in the selfless day to impact Wichita Falls.

“My hope is that people will know that somebody loves them, my hope is that people know that they’re not alone,” said Derek Sowell, care and outreach pastor at City Hope Church. “Give hope, you that’s our hope to give hope. The Bible teaches us to serve, in fact Jesus came not to be served but to serve and so our responsibility I think as Christians our responsibility is to be serving other people.”

City Hope will have 40 different projects people can part-take in.

“We call it painting the town red and the reason we do that is really just to make a difference. We just want to pull out all the stops. Whether that’s mowing the yard, or doing something at the laundry mat, doing repairs for a widow. There’s a lot of different gifts that they have and we really want them to use their gifts and passions,” said Ben Murray, lead pastor at City Hope Church.

“Grilling burgers at Spudder Park, over at the old Luby’s parking lot on 9th Street and Burkburnett, and each of those locations we’ll do about 500 hamburgers meals,” added Pastor Sowell.

Both Pastor Murray and Sowell look forward to this day each year.

“People will see that church is not just about taking from people, it’s about giving to people that the body of Christ is about meeting the needs of people and so they’re going to see that through serve day,” added Pastor Murray.

“The heart of the church is to serve and to spread the gospel and the love of Christ,” explained Pastor Sowell.

To participate in National Serve Day at City Hope click here.

