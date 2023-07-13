Crimes against persons training held for WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Local law enforcement took part in training today, that could help solve cold case using genetic bloodline research.

The instructor for the training, Paul Holes, helped identify the Golden State Killer in 2018.

The former cold case investigator shared new techniques with officers that closed more than 500 cold cases around the country.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie calls it ‘cutting edge’ technology for this area.

“This is all cutting edge, this is new”, said Gillespie, “And we’re all on the same team if we can do something that solves a cold case we want to do that.”

Holes has invested decades into solving crimes in California, so when he’s asked to look over cases he can provide a new perspective.

“Going out and helping law enforcement, these are agencies that want me to come in and take a look at their case.

Putting fresh eyes on it or bring my experience, and expertise on the case in order to help guide them or provided training to them.” Said Holes.

Holes said solving cold cases may not give the families closure, but it’s important to give answers to their questions.

“They just think these families move on and living the rest of their lives, but no.” Said Holes.

“This is something that sticks with them, and to be able to get them an answer this is where there’s never closure or bring their loved one back but it gives them an answer.”

District Attorney John Gillespie is responsible for bringing this training to the county.

“I wanted that expertise for the area too! So its been such a blessing this week and so exciting.” Gillespie explained.

“To have a cutting edge speaker in Wichita County working with us on our cold cases working with us and training us I believed it was well received across law enforcement in the area.”

The training will continue through the end of this week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.