Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph

A duck made its way onto a roller coaster at Cedar Point and went for a wild ride. (Source: Aiden Kearns)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A duck made its way onto a roller coaster at Cedar Point and went for a wild ride.

The duck flew into the train of the Millennium Force while it was moving earlier this week and ended up along for the ride, a Cedar Point spokesperson confirmed.

According to Cedar Point’s website, the roller coaster reaches speeds of 93 mph.

Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.

Once the ride came to a stop, the duck was safely removed from the train by a guest. The spokesperson said it appears a guest immediately went to take the duck while people were getting off the ride before the maintenance team arrived to help.

According to a post on Reddit, the woman took the duck to guest services, where it would then be turned over to wildlife rehab.

Further information was not available.

