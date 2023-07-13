Former Vernon ISD coach charged with child sex crimes

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - 63-year-old Billy Boyce, a former coach with Vernon ISD, has been indicted with six charges related to child sex crimes.

Boyce was arrested and booked into the Wilbarger County Jail on Wednesday, July 12.

Following two indictments from a Wilbarger County Grand Jury, Boyce was charged with the following six charges:

Sexual Perform Child Employ Induce/Authorize

Indecency W/A Child Exposes

Indecency W/A Child Exposes

Indecency W/A Child Exposes

Indecency W/Child Sexual Contact

Indecency W/Child Sexual Contact

Boyce is being held at the Wilbarger Jail on a total bond of $650,000 from two charges of $150,000 and the remaining four charges at $87,500.

