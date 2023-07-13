Hot Today with an Isolated Rain Chance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today will once again be another hot day across Texoma. High temperatures across Texoma will be near 110 degrees, but the real feel temperatures in Texoma will range from 110 to 115 degrees. Along with those hot conditions will also come dry conditions. However, it will not be dry all day. The majority of the day will be dominated by mostly sunny skies until we get to the late evening where we see rain chances increase. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across Texoma this evening and those isolated rain chances will carry into Friday morning. The upcoming seven days will be hot with nearly every single day featuring high temperatures in the triple digits. For the next couple days, isolated rain chances will remain possible.

