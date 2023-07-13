How kids can avoid summer slide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Outside of the standard school year, kids are not doing educational activities like reading, crafts, or practicing math. This is a term called the “summer slide” where over the summer break, kids fall behind on their education.

What is recommended most is reading, no matter the age or reading level, experts say this is one of the best ways to help your child retain the knowledge they learned over the past school year.

”Staying connected with learning over the summer is probably one of the most important things we can do for kids in our community. They lose so much over the summer if they’re not reading.” Children’s Librarian Celene Bradley said.

Just down the road is CrashWorks, where kids can express their creativity.

“I love CrashWorks. I think it’s a really great place for hands-on activities and imagination. I love that they’re a no screen, there’s no electronics they have to actually use their imagination to figure out what they want to do.” Shelby Fiscus said.

There are so many things to do, and the benefits are endless.

“I really think that creating lifelong learners is important for future generations. i think that providing children with those opportunities at a young age and kind of getting them engaged with that early is the key component to making the next generation be ready for those things.” Shauna LaRocque said.

Involving your kids with things like helping solve everyday math problems or doing a family DIY craft together will help keep their minds engaged.

