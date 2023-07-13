Mom, son each win $500,000 in lottery weeks apart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina family is celebrating two lottery wins in the span of a month, WITN reports.

Randy Williams, 48, of Greenville, said he woke up in the early morning hours of June 15 and decided to check his Cash 5 lottery numbers from the night before. He found out he had a $518,774 jackpot waiting for him at lottery headquarters.

“I’m going to buy my mom a house,” Randy Williams said at the time. “She’s very happy.”

His mother, Peggy Williams, went with him to the Raleigh headquarters to claim the prize, which netted Randy Williams $369,627 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning, when Randy Williams accompanied his mother to claim her own lottery winnings, less then a month after claiming his prize.

Peggy Williams, also of Greenville, won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials. She took home $356,253 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“This is hard to believe,” she said. “I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct.”

While her son had initially offered to buy her a new house with his winnings, Peggy Williams said they decided to use his win to fix up her current home. However, with the second win, she said they might finally buy a new house after all.

“I feel like we are blessed,” Randy Williams said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.