“New Beginnings” mural unveiled at Vernon College

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College has collaborated with the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to unveil its newest mural, “New Beginnings.”

The mural, painted by artist Meagan Le Blanc showcases how graduates successfully transition into the local workforce.

“It’s very exciting. As an expiring artist or an artist, to finally see a large copy of all of your passion, all of your skills get put on to a wall, and everyone admires it. It’s really encouraging as an artist. I am very thankful to have received this opportunity to impact such a community,” Le Blanc said.

To further enhance the campus experience, the alliance has also collaborated with local artists to install a way-finding system throughout the halls of Vernon College.

