Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

“New Beginnings” mural unveiled at Vernon College

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College has collaborated with the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to unveil its newest mural, “New Beginnings.”

The mural, painted by artist Meagan Le Blanc showcases how graduates successfully transition into the local workforce.

“It’s very exciting. As an expiring artist or an artist, to finally see a large copy of all of your passion, all of your skills get put on to a wall, and everyone admires it. It’s really encouraging as an artist. I am very thankful to have received this opportunity to impact such a community,” Le Blanc said.

To further enhance the campus experience, the alliance has also collaborated with local artists to install a way-finding system throughout the halls of Vernon College.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
City Hope Church plans 40 projects for National Serve Day
.
YMCA begins holding after-school programs at five WFISD schools
.
City of WF to begin issuing water violation citations
City Hope Church plans 40 projects for National Serve Day
City Hope Church plans 40 projects for National Serve Day