WFPD officers celebrated for milestone

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Wichita Falls Police Department celebrated two officers for reaching a milestone in their careers.

Cpt. Brad Hardin and Sgt. Brett Hart were congratulated for their 35th anniversary working at WFPD.

WFPD thanked them both for their years of service and dedication to the City of Wichita Falls.

We here at News Channel 6 would also like to extend congratulations to both officers.

