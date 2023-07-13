Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD officers celebrated for milestone

Cpt. Brad Hardin and Sgt. Brett Hart
Cpt. Brad Hardin and Sgt. Brett Hart(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Wichita Falls Police Department celebrated two officers for reaching a milestone in their careers.

Cpt. Brad Hardin and Sgt. Brett Hart were congratulated for their 35th anniversary working at WFPD.

WFPD thanked them both for their years of service and dedication to the City of Wichita Falls.

We here at News Channel 6 would also like to extend congratulations to both officers.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ribbon cutting held for 12-year-old business owner
Ribbon cutting held for 12-year-old business owner
Ribbon cutting held for 12-year-old business owner
Ribbon cutting held for 12-year-old business owner
Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires
WFISD Board of Trustees to hold special session
Wilbarger and Hardeman County
City of Wichita Falls will collaborate with Workforce Solutions for job fair