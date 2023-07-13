Wilbarger County jail administrator charged with stealing inmate funds

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Jessica Kuehn a Wilbarger County Jail administrator received an arrest warrant on Tuesday, June 27, after admitting to stealing funds from the kiosk inside of the jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kuehn first confessed to the theft of approximately $7,000 from the kiosk inside of the jail to a Wilbarger County chief deputy in January of 2023.

Later that month, she admitted to a Texas Ranger that she had begun to take money from the kiosk in August of 2021, but could not recall the amount of money that she had taken. She did not believe that anyone else had accessed the kiosk during that time.

A request was subsequently made to the Wilbarger County Auditor to reconcile the inmate funds account during the period of April 20, 2021, to January 12, 2023. A total of $64,172.60 was found missing.

Kuehn was booked into the Wilbarg County Jail on a theft charge of $30,000 to $150,000 and later released on a bond of $2,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.