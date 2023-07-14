Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is holding its annual golf tournament in September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 interviewed Brenda Terry with Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to talk about the upcoming 28th annual golf tournament being held at the Carolyn Stourad Memorial.

According to Terry, the tournament is a fundraiser with an entry fee of $100 which will support the Lighthouse’s efforts in employing blind and visually impaired people.

There will be a meal at the end of the tournament provided by United Supermarket.

There are 44 spots still available for teams. Those who are interested can visit the Lighthouse’s official website.

