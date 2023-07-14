Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Family thanks the Cashion community for their help

By Brayel Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local family is thanking the community after an overnight storm took a toll on their farm.

The Twomey family was devested when they noticed the shelter for their donkeys was upside down. To make matters worse, the baby was pinned underneath and the mother donkey was injured.

The family rushed to social media asking neighbors from their communities’ Facebook group for help. They received more support than they could have imagined.

“Thank you very much”, said Anna Twomey, “I wanted them to know I was very appreciative of it. I know I was a little bit out of it, and may not have said that to everyone but I truly appreciate them all coming together. I was overwhelming.”

Anna said that neighbors gave her tips on how to keep her farm animals safe if weather like this strikes again. These techniques will be put to great use as the Twomey’s work to expand their farm.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita County
Nonprofits in Wichita County try to beat the heat
Property tax
Texas law makers reach deal to reduce property taxes
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is holding its annual golf tournament in September
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is holding its annual golf tournament in September
UPDATE: Sunday single-vehicle crash kills child and injures three others