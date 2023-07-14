Family thanks the Cashion community for their help

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local family is thanking the community after an overnight storm took a toll on their farm.

The Twomey family was devested when they noticed the shelter for their donkeys was upside down. To make matters worse, the baby was pinned underneath and the mother donkey was injured.

The family rushed to social media asking neighbors from their communities’ Facebook group for help. They received more support than they could have imagined.

“Thank you very much”, said Anna Twomey, “I wanted them to know I was very appreciative of it. I know I was a little bit out of it, and may not have said that to everyone but I truly appreciate them all coming together. I was overwhelming.”

Anna said that neighbors gave her tips on how to keep her farm animals safe if weather like this strikes again. These techniques will be put to great use as the Twomey’s work to expand their farm.

