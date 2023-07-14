Kemp Center for the Arts hold exhibit wirth holiday cheer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Christmas has arrived early at the Kemp Center for the Arts in Wichita Falls.

A new exhibit containing more than 40 images of Santa, is now open to the public

The artist Billy Keen has painted one image every year since 1974.

There will be an artists talk and meet and greet on July 29th.

The exhibit will be open to the public until August 26th.

