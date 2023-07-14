Email City Guide
Man charged in deadly December crash(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An Iowa Park man has been charged in connection to a deadly wreck in Wichita Falls in December of 2022.

Jerry Tidwell, 23, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday for one count of Intoxication Manslaughter and one county of Intoxication Assault.

According to court documents, Tidwell crashed into a cement barrier in front of a local bar in the early morning hours of December 23, 2022.

Toby Hasten, 25, and another passenger were thrown from the vehicle. Hasten died from his injuries four days later. The other passenger was seriously injured.

Investigators looking into the case stated that all three had consumed alcoholic beverages at a restaurant and two bars over the course of several hours. As a result of this, Tidwell was charged with intoxicated manslaughter and assault.

He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on a bond totaling $100,000. According to the inmate roster, Tidwell bonded out the same day.

