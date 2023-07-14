Email City Guide
Overnight Storms

Areas of storms into early Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue developing overnight and into Friday morning. Some of the storms will produce some loud claps of thunder and downpours. These storms may help cool us off a little on Friday and this weekend. Highs on Friday will still be hot, but may fall near or just shy of 100 during the afternoon. We’ll see more waves of storms crossing the region over the weekend.

