Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain Chances Throughout Today

First half of today starts wet, but gives way to hit or miss storm chances this afternoon
First half of today starts with widespread thundershowers. but gives way to isolated storm chances this afternoon.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! Today we are start off with widespread thundershowers for much of Texoma. These thundershowers will last through much of the first half of the day. However, the rain chances don’t drop off completely when the afternoon hours roll around. Rain chances will decrease, but the chance for isolated showers throughout Texoma will last until the early evening. Temperatures today will still be hot, but will face some moderation, courtesy of those rain showers. Locations that don’t see thunderstorms this afternoon can still expect to see highs around 100 degrees or a degree or two above. The next couple days will maintain the chance for isolated rain showers. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, but highs will still be in the upper 90s this weekend. Next week we will dry out and see those blazing hot temperatures return.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken's tracking rain chances into Friday
Overnight Storms
Ken's tracking rain chances into Friday
Overnight Storms
Rain Chances Throughout Today
Hot Today with an Isolated Rain Chance