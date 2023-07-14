Rain Chances Throughout Today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! Today we are start off with widespread thundershowers for much of Texoma. These thundershowers will last through much of the first half of the day. However, the rain chances don’t drop off completely when the afternoon hours roll around. Rain chances will decrease, but the chance for isolated showers throughout Texoma will last until the early evening. Temperatures today will still be hot, but will face some moderation, courtesy of those rain showers. Locations that don’t see thunderstorms this afternoon can still expect to see highs around 100 degrees or a degree or two above. The next couple days will maintain the chance for isolated rain showers. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, but highs will still be in the upper 90s this weekend. Next week we will dry out and see those blazing hot temperatures return.

