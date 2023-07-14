Some Storm Chances this Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Storms will develop north of us both tonight and again Saturday night. This is where the most widespread rain will be located. However, the left-over storm boundaries will drop south into our area late tonight and again Saturday night and early Sunday. This gives us at least a chance for some areas of showers or storms. Clouds and rain chances will hold our temperatures in the 90s for most of us on Saturday and Sunday, before we heat back up next week.

