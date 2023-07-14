Email City Guide
Some Storm Chances this Weekend

At least some rain chances this weekend will help keep temperatures from getting quite so hot.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Storms will develop north of us both tonight and again Saturday night. This is where the most widespread rain will be located. However, the left-over storm boundaries will drop south into our area late tonight and again Saturday night and early Sunday. This gives us at least a chance for some areas of showers or storms. Clouds and rain chances will hold our temperatures in the 90s for most of us on Saturday and Sunday, before we heat back up next week.

