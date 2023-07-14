Email City Guide
Taking up taekwondo

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - July is Anti-Boredom Month and one way to beat that is taking up a new hobby.

Taekwondo is great if you’re looking for a way to be active and learn some self defense.

Wichita Falls recreation center taekwondo instructor Jessica Joplin said in her 17 years as an instructor she has seen people take the class from five years old to 70 years old.

Joplin said taekwondo can improve your life beyond the sport itself.

“A lot of kids come in here really shy and it’s a great confidence builder for them,” said Joplin. “They can see what they can do. They don’t think they can do it. Especially board breaking.”

You can access the recreation center’s website here to learn more about the classes it offers.

