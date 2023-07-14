Texas law makers reach deal to reduce property taxes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a months-long standstill Texas lawmakers agreed on a $12 billion deal to bring property tax relief to homeowners and businesses across Texas.

The $12 billion deal could save Texas home owners hundreds of dollars.

Gary Silverman, the founder of personal money planning, says this deal was made in part due to the Texas government having a surplus of income.

“When you have extra money there’s basically three things you can do with it. One, you can spend it, and certainly Texas has a lot of things they could spend more money on. There’s a big push to spend more on schools and such, but another thing is you could stop taxing people, or at least tax them less. Or you could save the money,” Silverman said.

There are two main ways property taxes will be cut, compression of school district M&O tax rates by about $0.14 for every $1,000, and increasing homestead exemption for school district taxes from $40,000 to $100,000.

“If they have a home tax value of $200,000, they’ve been receiving a $40,000 exemption on the school tax portion of their tax bill, where now they’re going to receive $100,000 exemptions,” realtor from the Bishop Realtor Group, Bethann Oswald said.

These tax cuts are even projected to help buyers get into the housing market.

“Buyers and sellers are going to get this relief in their bottom line, for instance, a buyer is going to receive some relief as far as their overall mortgage. With mortgage rates up and interests rates and everything really high, this is going to really help bring that bottom line down,” realtor from the Bishop Realtor Group, Taz Ellett said.

The Texas government’s primary source of income comes from state taxes, and one issue Silverman brings up is how this cut might affect us in the future when we don’t have a surplus.

“You’re making this kind of permanent tax cut, but what if you need more money later? And we haven’t gone through and decided how much more money we’re going to want to spend on schools, so how do we know we can cut as much taxes as we have” Silverman said.

