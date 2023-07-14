UPDATE: Sunday single-vehicle crash kills child and injures three others

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sunday single-vehicle crash that took place in Archer City is confirmed to have killed 6-year-old Keller Spade Garrett and injured three others.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the involved vehicle was operating at an unsafe speed and went airborne through an intersection on South Rose Street. The thirty-year-old driver was with three child passengers, two of which were treated for injuries and released.

The third, Keller Spade Garrett, died two days later due to his injuries. Spade’s uncle Arthur Ridinger, shared the following message with our team.

“He was my nephew but one I would have been honored to call my son. He wanted to get dirty and drive anything that took diesel. He was the true definition of all boy. He loved every one of his siblings and every one of his cousins.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.