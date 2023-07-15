Coach Frank Johnson’s sweet retirement plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday’s former athletic director and football coach Frank Johnson retirement plan involves a way for him to continue to be apart of the community one hungry stomach at a time.

“One thing that they didn’t tell me about retirement is that I retired but none of my friends did,” said Johnson. “I have to have something to do. This allows me to see some people at the same time.”

Once he stepped away from the sidelines, Johnson pulled out his smoker to make ribs and brisket for his friends and created Coach J’s Gridiron BBQ.

“What’s a name that somebody will recognize,” said Johnson. “I’ve got my Twitter following and quite a few people on Facebook. I just thought I’d eventually have my own page.”

Every week, along with the help of his wife Tammy, Johnson has made Dr. Pepper ribs and brisket for their friends to have something to eat for dinner after getting off from work.

Right now, this is just something Johnson does with his friends but he’s in the process of getting the right permits to eventually serve the Texoma community.

“I believe you get old when you sit down and don’t do anything,” said Johnson. “I want to have a purpose. Something to do everyday until I can’t. Right now cooking ribs is a pretty good day.”

