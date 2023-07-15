Email City Guide
A recent Hirschi High School graduate makes history

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Isaac Hawkins Jr was named the new Texas Future Farmers of America President on July 14 at the FFA convention in Dallas.

Isaac will have to delay his college entry for a year and travel 50,000 miles across the state of Texas speaking with various schools on the agriculture industry.

“Big shoes to fill, definitely big shoes to fill,” New FFA President, Isaac Hawkins Jr said.

Various members of the WFISD school system came together to surprise Isaac when he arrived at the Wichita Falls FFA.

“It feels great to come home and know that I have so many people backing me” Isaac Hawkins Jr said.

“ I hear all the time when I’m out in public that there are so many people in Wichita Falls that support me and back me in everything that I do. So, to come home and see all these people here really means a lot to me” Hawkins Jr said.

Isaac says he can’t wait for what the future holds.

