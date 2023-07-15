Strong Storms Across Texoma Overnight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It hasn’t been a half bad day across Texoma today! We started off the day with thunderstorms this morning. Those tunderstorms provided some good rain showers and gave way to warm, but comfortable tempratures. Much of Texoma only saw highs around 90 degrees today! However, some increased humidity made those real feel temperatures a bit warmer. Still not a bad day though! Overnight tonight, we will drop down to around 70 degrees and remain mostly clear. Thunderstorms will move into Texoma late overnight into very early Sunday morning. Some of these storms can be strong and will provide downpours along with some strong winds. Once these storms clear, we will give way to cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. However, Sunday will be our last cool day as triple digit highs and sunshine return for the work week.

