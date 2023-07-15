Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Strong Storms Across Texoma Overnight

Strong winds and heavy downpours
Strong winds and heavy downpours will be the main threat with these storms.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It hasn’t been a half bad day across Texoma today! We started off the day with thunderstorms this morning. Those tunderstorms provided some good rain showers and gave way to warm, but comfortable tempratures. Much of Texoma only saw highs around 90 degrees today! However, some increased humidity made those real feel temperatures a bit warmer. Still not a bad day though! Overnight tonight, we will drop down to around 70 degrees and remain mostly clear. Thunderstorms will move into Texoma late overnight into very early Sunday morning. Some of these storms can be strong and will provide downpours along with some strong winds. Once these storms clear, we will give way to cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. However, Sunday will be our last cool day as triple digit highs and sunshine return for the work week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken tracks rain chances and slightly cooler weather for the weekend.
Some Storm Chances this Weekend
Ken tracks rain chances and slightly cooler weather for the weekend.
Weekend Rain Chances
Rain Chances Throughout Today
Ken's tracking rain chances into Friday
Overnight Storms