Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Activists protest removal of geese outside MSU Texas

Members of Justice for MSU geese have continued their protests in the search for answers.
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Peaceful protest for the MSU Texas geese removal have begun taking place on Taft Blvd.

Back in June MSU Texas, aided by the Texas Wildlife Services removed 334 geese from Sikes Lake.

Members of Justice for MSU geese have continued their protests in the search for answers.

Especially when it comes to future of the remaining population.

“We are interested in knowing what does MSU plan doing in the future? Are they going to try to conserve the geese? Are they going to try to, you know, make it so we don’t have to worry that they are going to go out and kill all the geese? A lot people in this town are interested in this, we would all work with MSU to get this done,” animal activist Joanie Harvey said.

The group plans to protest during the MSU Texas school year to make students aware of what has happened to the geese.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

"Anything that we can to just show the love Jesus.”
City Hope Church celebrates national serve day
Wreck
WFPD responds to wreck on US-82
Isaac Hawkins Jr was named the new Texas Future Farmers of America President on July 14 at the...
A recent Hirschi High School graduate makes history
Twomey family farm thanks community for help
Family thanks the Cashion community for their help