Activists protest removal of geese outside MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Peaceful protest for the MSU Texas geese removal have begun taking place on Taft Blvd.

Back in June MSU Texas, aided by the Texas Wildlife Services removed 334 geese from Sikes Lake.

Members of Justice for MSU geese have continued their protests in the search for answers.

Especially when it comes to future of the remaining population.

“We are interested in knowing what does MSU plan doing in the future? Are they going to try to conserve the geese? Are they going to try to, you know, make it so we don’t have to worry that they are going to go out and kill all the geese? A lot people in this town are interested in this, we would all work with MSU to get this done,” animal activist Joanie Harvey said.

The group plans to protest during the MSU Texas school year to make students aware of what has happened to the geese.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.