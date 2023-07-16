Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City Hope Church celebrates national serve day

"Anything that we can to just show the love Jesus.”
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - June 15th is National Serve Day, a day dedicated to volunteering and making a positive impact in communities.

One local church spent the day celebrating through serving the Wichita Falls community.

“Any need that we see, whether it’s a yard that needs to be mowed, or a paint project for a widow, or a free car wash, or giving out free meals to people. Anything that we can to just show the love Jesus,” City Hope Church lead pastor Ben Murray said.

Their service is is spread across multiple locations in the Falls; from giving out lunches at spudder park, to lawn care services and picking trash on the side of the road on Martin Luther King.

“For me it’s rewarding to be able to help others and to reach out of my comfort zone at times, and just be able to be a blessing to people,” City Hope Church member Mickey Mitcham said.

There were those who are no stranger to the service given by City Hope, and some individuals came out to collect food for their neighbors in need.

“I come to pick up for the people who are shut in. They don’t have transportation, don’t have no way to get here. You know. get it for themselves and I just pass it out,” a good neighbor, Lisa Alberty said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Members of Justice for MSU geese have continued their protests in the search for answers.
Activists protest removal of geese outside MSU Texas
Wreck
WFPD responds to wreck on US-82
Isaac Hawkins Jr was named the new Texas Future Farmers of America President on July 14 at the...
A recent Hirschi High School graduate makes history
Twomey family farm thanks community for help
Family thanks the Cashion community for their help