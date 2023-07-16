City Hope Church celebrates national serve day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - June 15th is National Serve Day, a day dedicated to volunteering and making a positive impact in communities.

One local church spent the day celebrating through serving the Wichita Falls community.

“Any need that we see, whether it’s a yard that needs to be mowed, or a paint project for a widow, or a free car wash, or giving out free meals to people. Anything that we can to just show the love Jesus,” City Hope Church lead pastor Ben Murray said.

Their service is is spread across multiple locations in the Falls; from giving out lunches at spudder park, to lawn care services and picking trash on the side of the road on Martin Luther King.

“For me it’s rewarding to be able to help others and to reach out of my comfort zone at times, and just be able to be a blessing to people,” City Hope Church member Mickey Mitcham said.

There were those who are no stranger to the service given by City Hope, and some individuals came out to collect food for their neighbors in need.

“I come to pick up for the people who are shut in. They don’t have transportation, don’t have no way to get here. You know. get it for themselves and I just pass it out,” a good neighbor, Lisa Alberty said.

