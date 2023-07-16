Email City Guide
Hot Week Ahead for Texoma

High temperatures near 110 degrees in the middle of the week
High temperatures this week will be near 110 degrees. Not only will it be hot, but it will also be dry.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s a hot day across Texoma today. It’s not only hot, but also humid, which has resulted in our real feel temperatures being close to 100 degrees across much of Texoma. Over the next couple of days, temperatures are only going to continue to climb. High temperatures over the next couple of days will be well over 100 degrees. However, the incoming heat will be more of a standard Texas-like heat with drier air coming in. When this incoming heat rolls in, our rain chances will also be nonexistent as the incoming heat ridge will have a high pressure system attached to it. The hot temperatures and sunshine will dominate the upcoming week, but we could see a ripple in the forecast by the end of the week as the heat ridge backs off to the west and opens the door to cooler temperatures and some rain chances.

