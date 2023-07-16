Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
"Anything that we can to just show the love Jesus.”
City Hope Church celebrates national serve day
Members of Justice for MSU geese have continued their protests in the search for answers.
Activists protest removal of geese outside MSU Texas
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas