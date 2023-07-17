Email City Guide
Details released on overturned semi-truck on Lloyd Ruby Overpass

David Gutierrez
David Gutierrez(Wichita County Jail)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More details have been released on the overturned semi-truck from Friday night on the Lloyd Ruby Overpass near Broad Street and 15th Street in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police Department officers were sent to the area after hearing a semi-truck was hanging off the side of the overpass after overturning.

David Gutierrez, the driver of the semi-truck, was arrested on the scene for Driving While Intoxicated after officers noticed empty alcohol bottles in the vehicle.

Gutierrez told officers he had “one drink”, and officers noted that his behavior, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes were indicators of intoxicated driving. Tests to confirm Gutierrez’s blood levels were later done at United Regional Health Care System, according to court documents.

Gutierrez was later taken to the Wichita County Jail after being cleared from the hospital. He bonded out the following day.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

