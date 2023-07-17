Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Gas prices in Wichita Falls drop despite rising state averages

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to AAA, the average gas price in Wichita Falls has dipped another two cents despite a rise in the state average.

A report from GasBuddy stated that average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s seven cents higher than the current average price of $3.07 in Wichita Falls.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said that the national average would likely stay in the $3.50-$3.60 range.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

"Anything that we can to just show the love Jesus.”
City Hope Church celebrates national serve day
Members of Justice for MSU geese have continued their protests in the search for answers.
Activists protest removal of geese outside MSU Texas
Wreck
WFPD responds to wreck on US-82
Isaac Hawkins Jr was named the new Texas Future Farmers of America President on July 14 at the...
A recent Hirschi High School graduate makes history