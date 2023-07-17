Gas prices in Wichita Falls drop despite rising state averages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to AAA, the average gas price in Wichita Falls has dipped another two cents despite a rise in the state average.

A report from GasBuddy stated that average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s seven cents higher than the current average price of $3.07 in Wichita Falls.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said that the national average would likely stay in the $3.50-$3.60 range.

